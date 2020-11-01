 Skip to main content
Announcements

Paul Felder Announces Retirement

"The Irish Dragon" Calls It A Career During The Broadcast Of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • May. 22, 2021

It wasn’t a surprise decision, given his comments following a February 2020 bout with Dan Hooker, but on Saturday, lightweight contender Paul Felder made his retirement as an active fighter official on the UFC Fight Night broadcast at the APEX in Las Vegas.

A pro since 2011, Philadelphia’s Felder ran off eight consecutive wins to begin his career, earning him a call from the UFC in 2014. He won his first two bouts in the Octagon, decisioning Jason Saggo before picking up his first of six post-fight bonuses with a spinning back fist knockout of Danny Castillo.

What followed was a UFC career epitomized by thrilling fights and an aggressive style that didn’t mesh with his analytical nature, but the fans never complained watching his Fight of the Night battles with Edson Barboza, Hooker, and Rafael Dos Anjos or his knockouts of Alessandro Ricci, Stevie Ray and newly crowned lightweight champ Charles Oliveira.

Yet despite having a semi-straight path to a rematch with Oliveira with a couple wins, after his grueling war with Hooker, Felder admitted that he didn’t know if he wanted to continue to go through the process of getting ready for a fight and leaving his daughter for training camp anymore.

Final Results: UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

Of course, it was not a shock when Felder agreed to face Dos Anjos on less than a week’s notice last November.

“It was always gonna be about what excites me to do this,” said Felder on his return to meet RDA. “And when I got the call, I was on the treadmill, doing my workout, and just the idea of stepping in on this short notice and facing a legend like RDA, it brought that fire back that I absolutely needed, and that's why I did it.”

Dos Anjos decisioned Felder, and since then, the Philly battler has stayed busy with his triathlon training and commentary work, but as far as fighting goes, he’s content to say that chapter is closed.

That doesn’t mean he won’t be missed, but after a career well fought, he earned this moment.

Tags
retirement
Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou
Athletes

African Champions: Usman, Ngannou & Adesanya

Track the historic rise of the UFC's three African champions: Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou

Watch the Video
Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

GSP Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights

Watch Georges St-Pierre Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights | UFC 261 Weigh-In Show

Watch the Video
Giga Chikadze of Georgia prepares to fight Jamey Simmons in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Community

Knockout Cancer: Giga Chikadze’s Driving Force

How UFC Featherweight Giga Chikadze Transformed His Grief Into Action, And Helped Hundreds In The Process

More