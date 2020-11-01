Paul Felder Announces Retirement

Yet despite having a semi-straight path to a rematch with Oliveira with a couple wins, after his grueling war with Hooker, Felder admitted that he didn’t know if he wanted to continue to go through the process of getting ready for a fight and leaving his daughter for training camp anymore.

Of course, it was not a shock when Felder agreed to face Dos Anjos on less than a week’s notice last November.

“It was always gonna be about what excites me to do this,” said Felder on his return to meet RDA. “And when I got the call, I was on the treadmill, doing my workout, and just the idea of stepping in on this short notice and facing a legend like RDA, it brought that fire back that I absolutely needed, and that's why I did it.”