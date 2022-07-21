Paul Craig’s Turning Point

Craig is back in London, where he’ll meet Volkan Oezdemir on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall. He had one of those improbable wins here in March when he submitted Nikita Krylov. But it was another bout in the famed O2 Arena that is on Craig’s mind today, a bout that changed the very fabric of who he is as a fighter.

“The very first time I fought in London, it was the fourth fight on my contract. I’d just lost twice: in UFC 209 in Vegas and lost in the fight night in Glasgow, my hometown; I’d been knocked out. It was my first contract, and it wasn’t a case of, ‘We’ll look after Paul, we’ll get him a nice, easy fight.’ That wasn’t what they gave me. What they gave me was Magomed Ankalaev. They were touting him as the next Khabib. They were touting him as this boogeyman, Dagestani strangler. He was coming in and he was beating everybody. Even now, you look at who he’s beat and how close he is to the title…and this is who they’re giving me.

“I remember watching him and not having a lot of confidence in my own abilities. Remember, at this point I was on the edge of the cliff. I was doubting myself as fighter…I’m doubting myself as everything. I remember walking out; so much emotion I could have literally cried. It was horrible.”