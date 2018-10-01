Paul Craig Is At His Best Under Pressure

“Everything is sliding away from you, because you put so much in at fight camp. And that was the last fight on my contract. I was coming off two losses back to back. If you’re not pulling weight, there’s a potential you’re not gonna get a new contract. So I could feel everything I’ve worked for to that point, to get me to the UFC, was just about to disappear. And I managed just to think about everything, like your family, like pictures of your family, images in your head, and I just felt like this was meant to be. I fired up a triangle, nailed it, and the rest is history.”

Fast forward to UFC Philadelphia last March, and there was Craig, disproving the notion that lightning doesn’t strike twice. Down on the cards again, this time against Kennedy Nzechukwu, Craig whipped out the exact same triangle and locked it in with less than a minute to go in the fight. If these fights had happened in a movie, you might not believe it.

But for “Bearjew,” it’s not so unbelievable.