Paul Craig Feels Revitalized Ahead Of Middleweight Debut

“Now we get better nutritionists, work with strength and conditioning guys, work with my coaches and you end up finding that, you know what, I can make this. We went to the [UFC Performance Institute] and from the PI, they looked at the numbers and said, ‘Yep, Paul, officially you can make [186 pounds] but it’s going to take a bit of work.”

Craig’s extra work consisted of a strict diet and training regimen where he needed to watch his weight daily, including tracking calories and macros, to make sure the transition to 185 pounds wouldn’t have drastic effects on his physical output.

Craig also studied his numbers in the gym diligently. While he was moving similar weights on the bar for compound movements like bench press and back squat compared to previous camps, the real difference maker was seen during cardio sessions. On Airdyne bikes and during sprints, Craig noticed far more output and currently feels like he’s in the best shape of his life at a heart rate of 35 beats per minute.

“This is my first official attempt at middleweight,” Craig said. “There’s been a few eye openers in cutting weight. I was a light heavyweight for 12 years of my career and I’ve decided to move down. I feel much better in my skin, I feel much better in my body. I look physically more muscular. Even though it’s just a little bit of muscle, my body fat has gone way down, so all the kinds of things, all the numbers that I’m producing in training have been through the roof. So what I’m expecting to showcase on Saturday night is Paul Craig 2.0.”