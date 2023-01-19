Paul Craig Feels It All Coming Together

Despite a decent effort, Craig came up short and dropped a unanimous decision nod to break his streak, a result he admits is “hanging over the top” of him since. Craig has a chance to show that result is just a speed bump on the light heavyweight ladder rather than a setback when he faces Johnny Walker at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill.

ORDER UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

“I believe the UFC have got a bit of faith in me,” Craig told UFC.com. “Obviously, with the light heavyweight division being a bit topsy-turvy - we’ve got long-term injuries, we’ve got the belt changing hands - there’s a lot of movement happening. A victory over Johnny Walker gets me in title contention, but it can’t just be a victory. It has to be a performance victory, showcasing my standup, showcasing that jiu jitsu that I’ve got, and I love coming to Brazil and showcasing Brazilian jiu jitsu in the home of Brazilian jiu jitsu.”

The bout is Craig’s second in Brazil, his first coming in 2019 at UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs Jacaré, when he fought Mauricio Rua to a split draw. He looks upon that experience fondly despite the anti-climactic result, and it showed him the Brazilian crowd is one – although initially hostile toward someone fighting one of their countrymen – that appreciates a good scrap over anything else. Craig would go on to fight “Shogun” a second time at UFC 255, where Craig would stop the Brazilian – who fights for the final time at UFC 283 – in the second round.