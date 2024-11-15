Paul Craig | Familiar Territory

“BearJew” comes in at 9-8-1 inside the Octagon, having lost his last two fights to Brendan Allen and Caio Borralho, who are both currently Top 10 middleweights. The former light heavyweight makes his fourth walk since joining the 185-pound division, and he’s bringing a renewed spirit.

“Yeah, always coming off of a loss is tough moving forward, but it came to a point where I had to re-evaluate what my goals were for the sport,” Craig explained to UFC.com.

“Because, up until that point, it was, we’re looking for the title, moved to another weight, we’re looking to make that splash. And then it changed from being about going for the title to about being in moments.”

It’s certainly an interesting approach, but sometimes being so hyper fixated on the belt can get in the way of someone’s development. With Craig’s age, this new approach allows him to focus on what’s in front of him.