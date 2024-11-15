Paul Craig | Familiar Territory

Athletes
Paul Craig is always game, and this weekend will be no different. He takes on rising star Bo Nickal during Saturday’s main card at Madison Square Garden in a clash between a veteran and an unbeaten contender.
“BearJew” comes in at 9-8-1 inside the Octagon, having lost his last two fights to Brendan Allen and Caio Borralho, who are both currently Top 10 middleweights. The former light heavyweight makes his fourth walk since joining the 185-pound division, and he’s bringing a renewed spirit.
“Yeah, always coming off of a loss is tough moving forward, but it came to a point where I had to re-evaluate what my goals were for the sport,” Craig explained to UFC.com.
“Because, up until that point, it was, we’re looking for the title, moved to another weight, we’re looking to make that splash. And then it changed from being about going for the title to about being in moments.”
It’s certainly an interesting approach, but sometimes being so hyper fixated on the belt can get in the way of someone’s development. With Craig’s age, this new approach allows him to focus on what’s in front of him.
“Now as I’m getting a bit older, I’m not saying the title shot is out of the picture, but right now it’s a few fights away because I’m out of the Top 15. And it’s now about having these moments within fights.”
As a fighter, Craig owns some of the best grappling skills across the entire roster. He’s specifically dangerous from bottom position and can secure a sneaky submission during exchanges if you’re not careful. On the feet, his fundamentals are strong, he throws nice high kicks and he mostly uses body locks to try and bring the fight to the canvas.
While reflecting on his career, Craig acknowledges the adversity he’s faced and believes this matchup is similar to some of his previous fights.
“My career has been built upon facing a lot of adversity. When you look at the who’s who of light heavyweights, I fought Jamahal Hill, an unbeaten prospect; we had Kennedy Nzechukwu, unbeaten prospect, we had Ankalaev, unbeaten prospect. And now I’ve got an unbeaten prospect in Bo Nickal standing in front of me. These are the fights that I get excited about.”
According to the betting lines, Craig is UFC 309’s largest underdog, but none of that matters to the Scotland native.
“These are the ones where I’m the underdog and everybody says Paul Craig is going to lose, that’s when I produce my best work.”
If there were rankings beyond the Top 15, Craig and Nickal could both very well be in that next crop of 15, making this an important meeting.
Although he’s 6-0 with less than 10 minutes of total time spent fighting, according to “BearJew,” the difference is that Nickal’s never been tested.
“When you look at Bo’s record of mixed martial arts, it’s a very nice record, but it’s not experienced,” Craig said. “He’s not faced the same level of competition that I have. Not only that, he’s not been in the Octagon that long.”
“I’ve been there, blood, sweat, tears. I’ve been able to take myself to deep water and survive, and that’s we’re going to find out if he’s able to do that.”
It’s a fight between two elite grapplers with vastly different experience levels and styles. Some would label the matchup as jiu-jitsu vs wrestling, which it can be at times; however, this is a fight.
“This is not wrestling. This is not a sport where it’s all about pinning somebody on the back. This is about mixed martial arts; can you stop your opponent? Can you go 15 minutes and beat the guy you’re standing across the Octagon from? Or can you submit him to the point where he says he’s had enough? We’ve never seen this for Bo Nickal.”
With Craig and Nickal both being great on the ground, there’s a high chance we get to see who has superior skills on the mat. The only thing is, once that cage door closes, there’s essentially an unlimited number of scenarios possible.
On the Craig side, one thing is for sure, if it does go to the ground, he’s bringing major confidence with him.
“There’s a whole list of guys who have put me on my back and I’ve been able to survive. So, I do believe that’s where this fight is going to be won.”
