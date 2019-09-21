Paul Craig Eagerly Marches Into The Lion's Den

“Growing up I had a bigger brother and he put me in many a Sharpshooter, so to have the opportunity to meet the man that inspired him to haunt me every Saturday afternoon? It was amazing.”

Paul Craig is gleefully describing his recent meeting with WWF legend Bret “Hitman” Hart.

“Just listening to his stories and what he’s done in his life, I would love to do that. I would love to have the career that he’s had. It was amazing just to stand in front of this guy who you grew up watching. In the picture with him on social media, I’m like the happiest guy in the world. Amazing. This sport, it takes a lot from you, but it gives you so much back. I would never have got the opportunity to meet him or any of my icons. Getting to meet my heroes, it’s amazing.”