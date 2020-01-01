Paul Craig Is Determined to Settle Score with Shogun

Since that day, Scotland’s Craig felt like he and the former champion had unfinished business. Unfortunately, a rematch didn’t materialize, and both Shogun and Craig were slated to take on different opponents on the same card: UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till in July.

Craig (13-4-1) would go on to submit Gadzhimurad Antigulov in the first round and Shogun earned a hard-fought decision over Antônio Rogério Nogueira. Immediately following his victory, Craig called for the UFC to let him run it back with Shogun.

Finally, at UFC 255, Craig is granted his wish.

“I asked to fight Shogun straight after the draw we got last year, it was a year yesterday. I feel that there was some unfinished business and he had made some comments that he was interested as well,” Craig told UFC.com “It made perfect sense. It’s the only draw on Shogun’s record, so why wouldn’t we run it back? I’m quite excited to get the opportunity a year later.”