Paul Craig Is Bringing 'Everything And The Kitchen Sink' To UFC 301

Craig takes on rising Brazilian contender Caio Borralho in what, on paper, looks like a potentially wild matchup at 185 pounds. It's a bout that pits Craig against a man who hasn't lost since his second pro fight, and comes into the matchup riding a perfect 5-0 record inside the Octagon. He's doing it on Borralho's home soil in Brazil, too.

"They're going to support the local, they're not going to support the guy who's traveled 12 hours to get here," he told UFC.com.

Order UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

"So I get it. I understand it. If you fight on UK soil, you're gonna get the exact same thing. But, obviously, Brazilians are a little bit wilder when it comes to throwing love, and throwing shade! And I guarantee, by the end of the fight, regardless of win, lose, or draw, the fans are gonna appreciate the performance I put on, on Saturday night."

Craig's unique fighting style is a fascinating one, and it's one that many top names in the UFC – including Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev, Nikita Krylov and Mauricio "Shogun" Rua – have been unable to stop. Everybody knows his aim is to get the fight to the ground and snatch up a submission. It often sees him taking a fair amount of punishment along the way, but it's brought him plenty of success, and notoriety, as a result.