Paul Craig | Bounce Back, Jump The Queue

Paul Craig’s return to the light heavyweight division was supposed to kickstart a new chapter in his career. Instead, an unfortunate set of circumstances meant that chapter is still sitting in neutral.
A four-fight run at middleweight started promisingly with a second-round TKO of Andre Muniz at UFC London in 2023, but subsequent losses to Brendan Allen, Caio Borralho and Bo Nickal sent Craig back to the drawing board, where he and his team made the decision to return to his natural weight class.
“This was where I started my career, and I’ve got some of the greatest memories,” he told UFC.com this week.
“From submitting (Magomed) Ankalaev, the champ, getting that last-second submission on him, to breaking Jamahal Hill’s arm, to getting the triangle against (Nikita) Krylov, there’s just so many good memories at light heavyweight.
“At middleweight, there's some horrible memories there. The weight cut’s horrible, the lack of calories, it was taking away from having a nice life.
“So, one of the things when we looked at moving back up was there were so many benefits. So why would we stay at middleweight and keep trudging through that sand when we weren't getting what we were wanting from the sport? (Now I’m) back up at light heavyweight, loads of fuel and able to train to my full potential.”
That return to 205 was supposed to get underway back in May with a bout against Brazil’s Rodolfo Bellato. However, Bellato was forced to withdraw on medical grounds, and the bout was rescheduled to June. This time the fight did take place, but the bout ended in frustrating circumstances for all involved after an accidental foul from Craig left Bellato unable to continue as the bout was ruled a no contest.
Craig decided to turn a negative into a positive, and took steps to increase his knowledge, before jumping back into training camp once again to prepare for his bout at UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho this weekend.
“One of the main takeaways that I had to go and learn was the rules of mixed martial arts, and I was lucky enough to go and do a refereeing course, because I had to brush up,” he admitted.
“There's areas of the sport that's changing so much, and I believe that all fighters should know the rules inside and out.
“Not only that, (learning) why it was a no contest and not a disqualification, picking shots better – there's a whole host of things I've taken away from that. But one of the best things I've taken away from it is the fact that we went from a 12-week fight camp to a four-week fight camp, and went straight back in for this fight card in Paris.”
It means that, aside from the four minutes, 59 seconds spent in the Octagon with Bellato in June, Craig has spent much of 2025 preparing, training and improving. And while he would have loved to have jumped straight back into a rematch with Bellato, he is excited to showcase those improvements when he takes on former Cage Warriors light heavyweight champion Modestas Bukauskas at Accor Arena on Saturday.
“You know, I would love to have run that fight back again, and actually get to finish him, because I do believe the way I was feeling in that first fight (camp), the second fight (camp), I get better each time. The third time was going to be special (and) we will see something beautiful.
Now, all I've done is capitalized on that moment and up-skilled, got better, got fitter, got stronger, for my fight against Modestas.”
As a fellow UK-based fighter, Craig knows Bukauskas’ career well, and he said he’ll relish the challenge of facing the in-form Lithuanian on Saturday night.
“Yeah, he's had a bit of a rocky start to his UFC career, and then, obviously, was released, and then he went on to be the Cage Warriors champion again, came back, and is on a bit of a good tear, so I’m looking forward to sharing the Octagon with him,” he said.
“I do believe I can capitalize on areas where he's weak. I believe my jiu-jitsu is one of the best at light heavyweight, and over the last three years, my jiu-jitsu has got better.
“But not only that, you’ve seen improvements in my striking. My striking game has improved exponentially, so I’m looking forward to showcasing that against a guy like Modestas Bukauskas, who has great stand-up. We've seen him with his one-two, we've seen him putting people away with his strikes. I'm looking forward to this.”
And, while he’s famous for his submission game, Craig revealed that he’d love nothing more than to claim the one thing that’s been missing from his UFC career so far – a knockout victory.
“I'm always looking for a knockout. This is my 21st fight in the UFC (but) never knocked anybody out,” he admitted.
“I’ve had a couple of TKOs, had a couple of cool submissions, but I would love a knockout. You know, when you see the guys land the heavy shot, walk away, and especially, see if this could be done in the first round, see if this could be done in the first minute, that'd be even easier.
But that's not how this sport works, and I imagine this is going to be a battle, and this is why it's put on this card. It’s a battle of the two top light heavyweights in Britain. There’s going to be blood, there's going to be sweat, there's going to be tears, and there's only going to be one victor.”
At the age of 37 and with 20 UFC bouts under his belt, Craig is firmly in the veteran stage in his career. And he admitted that, after a run that has seen its fair share of setbacks, it’s time for him to bounce back to winning ways to show the world he’s still a serious threat at 205 pounds. For him, that means being in exciting fights, and finishing them.
“Everybody who steps in the Octagon wants to be a world champion,” he said.
“My journey has been a wee bit up and down. I've had a couple of losses, been in a bit of a skid at the moment, but there has to be a turning point for me to keep doing this sport. There has to be this victory, this knockout, this submission – this is what I'm known for. I'm known for exciting fights. You give me that (and) I'll keep doing this sport.”
And if he does bounce back with a win this weekend, Craig plans on setting his sights on the very top of the division. Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev may be a dominant figure, and only one man has defeated him – the “BearJew”.
That win, a dramatic last-second submission in London back in 2018, remains the only defeat on Ankalaev’s record, and Craig hopes to be able to position himself to use that fact as a bargaining chip to jump the light heavyweight queue and earn himself a rematch, this time for the title.
“I do believe that Ankalaev’s going to be a champ for a while. I think I can maybe get a ‘queue skip,’” he said.
“When you go to these parks, like Disneyland, and you use your queue skip, you pay that extra bit of money.
“I paid that extra bit of money going back five years ago when I subbed him. So that’s in the bank. All I need to do is rack up a few wins as a light heavyweight, jump that queue, sub him and get the title. I make it sound easy, don’t I?!”
