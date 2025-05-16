Paul Craig | Back With A Vengeance

Craig is currently on a three-fight skid but aims to regain that spark that made him a threat in the UFC for so long. That mainly involves his patented submission game. Craig has been in the Octagon with some of the best, scoring notable finishes over Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev, and Jimmy Crute, proving that he has the ability to end anyone’s night.

There are not many fighters that compare to Craig when looking from a historical view, either, with the Scotland native having a very distinguished UFC career already. Statistically speaking, Craig is ranked top 5 for finishes at light heavyweight and one away from tying Glover Teixeira for most submission wins at 205 pounds. A division Craig has seen the most success in is the perfect change of scenery needed to return to his top form. Craig is also ranked 5th for total fight night bonuses for light heavyweights, ranked 9th in submission average per 15 minutes at 1.68, and for active light heavyweights, he is ranked 1st in submission wins.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

The threat of the jiu-jitsu game is ever present, and Craig understands that going into this weekend as he faces off against Rodolfo Bellato. His opponent is coming off a draw with Crute just three months ago. That would make two total fights in the UFC for Bellato and he is still very new in the UFC. Craig has more submission wins than Bellato has total fights, and that experience should assist Craig in his search for a win this weekend. Craig believes he can harness this experience and use it to his advantage,

“I do believe I am the old bull in this fight, and he is the young buck. I’ve had 20 fights in the UFC, it’s a long career I’ve had. I do believe there is a little bit left in me for this last push. I do think that is what is going to set me apart in this fight.”