Patricio Pitbull | Ready To Find A Rhythm

“I’m really happy to be part of the organization, but I’ve had two very tough opponents, two very cautious opponents,” offered the 38-year-old, who makes his third appearance of the year on Saturday evening in Paris, where he’ll welcome Losene Keita to the Octagon for the first time. “We know that Yair Rodriguez is very technical, but also very cautious, and Dan Ige is very aggressive and violent, but he was also cautious in that fight, so I’m just looking to open up the game.”

As a counter fighter who prefers to respond to his opponent’s offerings and approach, the assessment of how his first two bouts played out is understandable, though it does lay the responsibility for engaging solely at the feet of his foes, even when everyone understands that it takes two to tango.

While Rodriguez wasn’t as dynamic and quick on the trigger as he has been in the past at UFC 314 in April, the former interim champion threw more than twice as many strikes as Pitbull and out-landed him by greater than 50 significant strikes on the way to collecting a unanimous decision win. Seven weeks ago in New Orleans, Ige also threw more than the former Bellator two-division champion, though the Brazilian connected at a more efficient clip and mixed in five takedowns in order to garner his first UFC win.