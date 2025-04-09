Patricio Pitbull | Motivated For More

That feeling is mutual among hardcore fans of the game who have watched Pitbull defeat the likes of Michael Chandler, Wilson Reis, Diego Nunes, AJ McKee, Juan Archuleta, Daniel Strausand Pat Curran, among others, since making his pro debut in 2004. And while that type of positive reception would have been expected for a fighter of his caliber, the native of Rio Grande do Norte was pleasantly surprised.

“I was very surprised,” said Pitbull, who won featherweight and lightweight titles in Bellator.“As you know, this sport is full of haters and I was thinking some of them would be coming in and saying something, but I was very well received by everyone. People could be talking about my age or anything like that, or other fighting organizations, but everyone was saying how great this fight was, how great it was that I was there and saying that I should go for the title. So, to me, it was very satisfying to be recognized like that. It’s the first time I believe I was as recognized.”

That’s the perk of being in the UFC, something Rodriguez and his peers have enjoyed for years. And while Pitbull might have been flying under the radar when it comes to fans who watch the UFC and nothing else, he was paying very close attention to what was going on in the Octagon…and everywhere else in the MMA world. In other words, if you were a featherweight, he was watching.

“I always kept my eyes on the Top 15 guys, everyone that was coming up that had some spotlight on them, whoever was the champion at the time, not just UFC, but every big organization, even some up and coming organizations like LFA. I would look at guys from RIZIN, from PFL, and before that, from WSOF. Everyone that had a featherweight division andthat people were talking about, I was looking at those guys because contracts can end, right? So I might be going over there, they could be coming over to where I was. So I always kept all those guys on my radar and no one would surprise me if we ever came to face each other.”

That’s a scary prospect, knowing that one of the best in the world is scouting you, just in case. And now that Pitbull is here, the fifth-ranked Rodriguez won’t be able to sneak up on him. He’s been watching, and he’s ready. So for those fans who haven’t seen Pitbull yet, what are they in for this weekend, besides a complete fighter with a 67% finishing rate?

“The most violent and complete featherweight in the world,” he said. “That’s what they’re going to see.”