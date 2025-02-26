Patricio “Pitbull” Freire Claims The New Featherweight King Has Arrived

The MMA world was taken by surprise last week as UFC CEO Dana White announced that Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is set to make his much anticipated Octagon debut on April 12, when he'll face former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314 in Miami.
One of the biggest names in the sport outside of the UFC, Patricio had a brief conversation with UFC.com following the news and celebrated his arrival in the organization
Get Your Tickets To UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes Here
“Finally, after a long journey in professional MMA, to be able to make my UFC debut at 37 years old is something I'm proud of," he said. “I’m arriving with vast experience and ready to bother the division. I'm bringing some heat and willing to take the belt back to Brazil".
Coincidentally or not, Patricio will make his Octagon debut on the same night the UFC will get to know its new featherweight champion. In the UFC 314 main event, fellow Brazilian Diego Lopes will face former titleholder Alexander Volkanovski for the belt vacated by Ilia Topuria, who will now chase glory at 155 pounds.
“After Topuria's move to lightweight, featherweight looks open for grabs," said Pitbull. “Diego Lopes is facing Volkanovski for the title and beneath them we have (Movsar) Evloev, Yair Rodriguez - who I'm fighting - Aljamain (Sterling). Some interesting names, but nothing special to me.
“At this point in my career, I've fought every kind of fighter and my will is simply to fight whoever has the belt, whether that's Diego or Volkanovski."
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X
Before he can think of a title shot, though, Freire has his eyes set on the big challenge ahead of him in the form of “El Pantera,” currently the fifth ranked featherweight in the UFC, who's looking for redemption after consecutive losses to Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.
“He's a very dynamic guy, the most dynamic in the division to me: he kicks, punches, throws elbows, flying knees… and also fights in both stances. But I have the right strategy for him," guaranteed the Brazilian. “I'm doing what other small guys did to him: shorten the distance, hit him, put pressure on him and finish him with ground-and-pound".
With a 36-7 professional record, which includes belts in two divisions from the Bellator promotion, Patricio will also share the spotlight at UFC 314 with an old acquaintance: his longtime rival Michael Chandler, whom he beat by knockout in just 61 seconds in a title shot back in 2019.
Currently seventh in the UFC lightweight rankings, “Iron” Mike is scheduled to fight Paddy Pimblett on April 12, but “Pitbull” didn't try to hide that he would be down to share the Octagon once more with his foe.
Meet Us Miami! Get Your UFC 314 Tickets Here
“Nothing is keeping me from moving up and fighting anyone," he said. “If it's him (Chandler), even better. Every chance I have to beat him, I'll take it."
Any plans for the future of Patricio Freire in the Octagon have to go through his debut at UFC 314. But with his usual confidence, the Brazilian ended the interview by sending a short, straight message to his new co-workers:
“UFC featherweights, beware: the new king has arrived."