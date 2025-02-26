Patricio “Pitbull” Freire Claims The New Featherweight King Has Arrived

One of the biggest names in the sport outside of the UFC, Patricio had a brief conversation with UFC.com following the news and celebrated his arrival in the organization

“Finally, after a long journey in professional MMA, to be able to make my UFC debut at 37 years old is something I'm proud of," he said. “I’m arriving with vast experience and ready to bother the division. I'm bringing some heat and willing to take the belt back to Brazil".

Coincidentally or not, Patricio will make his Octagon debut on the same night the UFC will get to know its new featherweight champion. In the UFC 314 main event, fellow Brazilian Diego Lopes will face former titleholder Alexander Volkanovski for the belt vacated by Ilia Topuria, who will now chase glory at 155 pounds.