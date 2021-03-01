Patience Persists with Alexandr Romanov

And what about extending his 13-fight win streak, one in which all his victories have come by finish? Undoubtedly, there has to be some amount of pressure that comes with that.

“No. No pressure.”

Despite having his UFC debut delayed three times over nearly five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Romanov’s confidence in his team and his ability has only increased.

“I work with just one team, so it’s perfect for me,” Romanov explains. “My striking coach I’ve known from childhood. My grappling coach I’ve worked with for five years. Every time I fight and everywhere [we go], we’re together, so it’s not as big of a problem during the pandemic.”

Originally slated to make his debut in April 2020, Romanov was pitted against the likes of Raphael Pessoa and Marcin Tybura on separate occasions, but both were cancelled due to COVID. On September 5, Romanov made it all the way to the day of the event before his bout against Marcos Rogerio de Lima was delayed yet again.