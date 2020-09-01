Patience Pays Off For Kyler Phillips

First, the Torrance, California native was the unbeaten hotshot bringing his 4-0 record into the first season of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017, when he only needed 46 seconds to stop James Gray Jr. Impressive, yes, but it didn’t earn him a UFC contract. Instead, Phillips got a spot on season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter, where he lost a majority decision to eventual season winner Brad Katona. Then came his first official pro defeat, a split decision to Victor Henry in a 2018 bout before a head kick knockout of Emeka Ifekandu in 2019 earned him his call to the Octagon. So yeah, patience is a virtue that the 25-year-old possesses.

“It's kinda like when you see a lion going to its prey, it's going to be very, very patient,” he said. “But it's hungry. That animal is super hungry, but it has to be patient - it has to be quiet, it has to take its time. When you're working towards your goals, you gotta be very patient, you gotta wait and it takes time.”

It’s not what you usually expect to hear from someone who just hit the quarter century mark, but Phillips isn’t like most of his peers.

“I've had my fair share of fun and stuff and there's satisfaction that you can get from instant gratification,” he explains. “But there are friends around you that don't really want what's best for you. The people that are around you the most, are those the people that are helping you get towards your goals? Are those people that are in the gym with you training, are those the people that are doing the dirty work with you and not just talking about it but doing it? That lifestyle of having fun and going out, it's fun, but there's business to be handled and if you live that other way, it's just empty.”