Patience Is Key For Dusko Todorovic

“I believe I've been doing everything the right way,” said the unbeaten middleweight prospect, who will face Punahele Soriano this Saturday on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. “I've never represented my sport or my country in a bad way, and I try to be a good ambassador because I believe that's exactly what we are as fighters. The situation in Serbia compared to the rest of the world isn't very great. Not many people know about MMA or UFC, so I believe it's my job to raise that awareness and make people realize that we're not some street thugs. I think it's my job to show to people that we are professional athletes and that we are good people. And that's what I've tried to do since the beginning and that's what I will be striving to do in the future, as well.”

It’s an admirable and mature mindset from someone just 26 years old, especially when he comes from a place that, as he pointed out, isn’t exactly an MMA hotbed. But it’s important for him to help build the sport at home and prove that his nation can produce UFC level fighters on a consistent basis.

“Not a lot of fighters who represent Serbia actually live in Serbia and train there,” the Belgrade product admits. “There are only two at this time - it is me and Stefan Sekulic from Novi Sad. We are the only two actually living and training in Serbia. As for training conditions and management wise, it's all good. You can say it's a dream of mine and of my coach to prove that we can produce UFC quality fighters, which we have proved with me that it is possible, and to achieve a big success out of Serbia to prove that we don't have to go outside of our borders to train and get the right training or training partners to achieve something. And also, management wise, we have good managers here who have been able to make connections with the UFC and now I believe we are getting stronger by the day, especially on our team. We have so many good professional fighters who are bound to sign a UFC contract at one point for sure. So the situation is getting better by the day.”