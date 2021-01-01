Patience and Perseverance: The Will of Dominick Cruz

The UFC veteran said he isn’t keen on concerning himself with the numbers placed next to an opponent’s name, believing rankings aren’t indicative of an opponent’s technical skill level in most cases.

“I mean, he’s on a three-fight winning streak,” Cruz said. “I don’t really look at it as anything other than it’s another guy and I’ve got to fight for my life. It’s him or me, and I gotta take him out.”

A three-and-a-half-year layoff sandwiched between two bantamweight title losses, a circumstance that would normally prove to be an imaginatively frustrating one for the average person, instead served as a period of growth for Cruz. And now, seeing as Cruz’s health has reportedly been on the up and up, combined with an unwavering confidence about his abilities, he can finally trust his body and pour all of his efforts into training again.

“I feel good,” the 35-year-old San Diego native said. “Since my last fight I’ve gotten to train consistently for six months so I’m healthy. I’ve been able to train like an athlete without having to stop because of something getting hurt, so that’s nice.”