Patchy Mix Eager To Prove His Bantamweight Supremacy

Not that the UFC bantamweight division has ever been lacking in talent, but the 135-pound ranks officially got a little bit deeper and more competitive over the weekend, with the signing of Patchy Mix.
“It feels good,” Mix said of joining the UFC roster, speaking with the desk crew of Karyn Bryant, Alan Jouban, and Anthony Smith on Saturday following the conclusion of the UFC Fight Night event. “Three weeks out, short notice, but I always stay in the gym, stay ready. Even though it’s three weeks, I feel more prepared than any fight I’ve (ever had), so I’m ready.”
The 31-year-old, who is set to make his promotional debut at UFC 316 next month in Newark, New Jersey, stepping in for Marlon “Chito” Vera opposite Mario Bautista, touches down on the biggest stage in the sport with an impeccable resume.
Following an undefeated amateur career (11-0), Mix collected early professional wins over future UFC competitors Andre Ewell and Tony Gravely, winning and successfully defending the King of the Cage bantamweight title while establishing himself as a dynamic prospect on the North American regional scene. He then signed with Bellator, winning his first three bouts before dropping a decision to Juan Archuleta in a bout for the promotion’s vacant bantamweight title.
He won his next two fights before storming through the Bellator World Grand Prix, claiming the interim bantamweight title with a first-round knockout win over Raufeon Stots. Seven months later, Mix became the undisputed champion by submitting Sergio Pettis before successfully defending his title one year ago in Paris against Russian standout Magomed Magomedov.
“It’s been frustrating, but, at the same time, I’ve been focused on falling in love with martial arts,” he said when asked about spending the previous year on the sidelines. “I’ve been training, and I’ve fallen in love with progressing.
“I was already good one year ago — I feel like I already was the best bantamweight in the world one year ago, but now, in three weeks, I feel people will see I’ve been working non-stop for a year, and I have so many more tools I’ve added to my game.”
When asked what he’d like the UFC audience to know about him and how he’d want the analysts at the desk to speak about his skills, Mix was clear and direct, with notes of Liam Neeson’s famed Taken monologue sprinkled in.
“Just that I’m a finisher; I go forward, I don’t take a step back,” began Mix, who trains at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas and is engaged to former Ultimate Fighter winner and recent strawweight title challenger Tatiana Suarez. “I’m methodical and very tactical. I have a wide array of skills, not just on the feet, on the floor, and I’m one of the best submission artists in all of MMA.
“You’ll see a world champion out there; a world champion-level fighter.”
As he readies to make the walk to the Octagon for the first time, Mix’s record stands at 20-1 with 15 finishes, and he has every intention of adding another win — and another finish — to his resume at UFC 316.
“I gotta get some revenge for the newly retired (Jose) Aldo,” he said when asked about the pairing with Bautista, who earned a debated unanimous decision win over the Brazilian legend last October in Salt Lake City to extend his winning streak to seven. “I think it’s a good matchup for me, and I’m looking to go put Mario Bautista away and be the third man to finish him.
“Mario Bautista is a great fighter, he has a lot of skills, he does so many things well, and he is on a seven-fight win streak, but I’m on a different level and I will show it.”
The skilled newcomer arrives at an interesting time in the bantamweight division, as there are a growing number of contenders all working to cement their place in the pecking order ahead of the UFC 316 championship rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.
Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen have garnered quality wins over Deiveson Figueiredo in the last eight months, and Song Yadong posted a good performance against Henry Cejudo prior to their bout in Seattle being halted at the close of the third round. Recent title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov remains a serious threat, while fighters like Vera, Rob Font, Bautista, and Aiemann Zahabi have all been trying to position themselves for greater opportunities in the space beyond those established top contenders.
Jumping into the fray against the tenth-ranked Baustita on a card headlined by the bantamweight title rematch admittedly feels like a bit of good fortune, and Mix intends to make the absolute most of it.
“I think it just works in mysterious ways,” he began when asked about how things have aligned themselves in order for him to debut on next month’s pay-per-view at Prudential Center. “Sometimes it’s fate, sometimes it’s just being in the right spot.
“Chito Vera just happened to hurt his ribs, and now I’m here. Any card I’ve ever been on, it’s always been a ‘Patchy Mix Show,’ and I plan to steal this card and show who the most dominant and the best bantamweight in the world is.”
Confident that he is the best fighter in the division, the skilled newcomer hopes that he’ll get the opportunity to prove that sooner rather than later.
“I expect it very fast, to be honest with you,” Mix said when asked how quickly he’d like to work his way into a championship opportunity. “It doesn’t matter who I have to go through; if it’s one, if it’s two — I will go through anyone I need to go through to get to that belt.
“I have a lot of respect for the now-champion Merab — we’ve trained together — but Merab knows I’m his toughest fight in this division. I’m here and I have nothing but respect, but I’m coming for that title now.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 7, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.