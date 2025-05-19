Patchy Mix Eager To Prove His Bantamweight Supremacy

“It feels good,” Mix said of joining the UFC roster, speaking with the desk crew of Karyn Bryant, Alan Jouban, and Anthony Smith on Saturday following the conclusion of the UFC Fight Night event. “Three weeks out, short notice, but I always stay in the gym, stay ready. Even though it’s three weeks, I feel more prepared than any fight I’ve (ever had), so I’m ready.”

Order UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

The 31-year-old, who is set to make his promotional debut at UFC 316 next month in Newark, New Jersey, stepping in for Marlon “Chito” Vera opposite Mario Bautista, touches down on the biggest stage in the sport with an impeccable resume.

Following an undefeated amateur career (11-0), Mix collected early professional wins over future UFC competitors Andre Ewell and Tony Gravely, winning and successfully defending the King of the Cage bantamweight title while establishing himself as a dynamic prospect on the North American regional scene. He then signed with Bellator, winning his first three bouts before dropping a decision to Juan Archuleta in a bout for the promotion’s vacant bantamweight title.