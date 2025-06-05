‘Patchy Mix 2.0’ Is Here To Take Over

The 31-year-old built his name under the now-defunct Bellator MMA banner, where he became the promotion’s bantamweight world champion. Now, having signedwith UFC, he’s ready to showcase his elite-level talents on the biggest stage in the sport.

As you’d expect from a fighter who has torn through top-level opposition throughout his career, Mix has arrived on the UFC roster full of confidence that he has the skills and the mindset to take himself all the way to the top of the bantamweight division.

That confidence was there for all to see as he sat down with UFC.com for his first fight week interview. And, while some fighters’ confidence can be mistakenly identified as arrogance, Mix spoke with the clarity and certainty of a fighter who simply knows he’s one of the very best in the world.

“On Saturday night, make no mistake about it, it will be my show,” he stated.