Pat Sabatini walks to the octagon to fight Diego Lopes of Brazil in a featherweight fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Pat Sabatini: Sharpening The Mind And Skills

Featherweight Pat Sabatini Hasn’t Fought In 2024, But He’s Remained Productive Ahead Of His Fight With Jonathan Pearce At UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira on Saturday, October 12
By Ryan White, on X @ryannwwhite • Oct. 11, 2024

Featherweight Pat Sabatini hasn’t fought yet in 2024, but that hasn’t stopped him from working on himself.

Sabatini takes on Jonathan Pearce at UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira this Saturday at the UFC APEX. Things didn’t go according to plan last time out for him at UFC 295, so he’s made personal changes and is feeling fully locked in for this one.

“The biggest change this camp is I started working with a sports psychologist; I feel like it really elevated me as a person and my whole game, in general,” he told UFC.com. 

Pat Sabatini kicks TJ Laramie of Canada in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The mental battle ahead of a fight is obviously taxing, and for Sabatini, it was important for him to get his mind right. 

“The last couple fights especially, I kind of walked into that Octagon as two different people. I feel like working with Micah (Schnurstein) over at the PI, a sports psychologist, helped me tune in and get my mind right. And learn how to fully lock in and engage properly. I can’t wait to put it to the test Saturday.”

After beginning his UFC career 4-0, Sabatini has dropped two of his last three, though a loss to No. 3 ranked Diego Lopes doesn’t really hurt his reputation. The Pennsylvania native has mastered the ability of bouncing back, as he’s never lost two in a row.

“I’ve always felt like I’ve come back better from a loss,” he said.

Pat Sabatini punches Lucas Almeida of Brazil in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
“It gives me a chance to not reinvent myself but pull new things into my game and go about getting ready for fights differently. And I think that’s what’s propelled me more over my career than my wins.”

He was scheduled for a bout with Nate Landwehr on March 30 of this year, but was forced to pull out just three weeks out due to injury. 

Sabatini has stayed as active as he can, competing in two Fury Pro Grappling events since we last saw him in the Octagon. He defeated Niko Price by Suloev Stretch in round one and beat Andrew Kochel by decision. 

“Staying active under the lights keeps you prepared in the environment of competing,” Sabatini explained. 

Pat Sabatini takes down TJ Laramie of Canada in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
“I love grappling, I could do it every weekend, but it definitely helps me stay prepared between fights.”

Sabatini has had ample time to prepare for his rebound fight, and the gym is where he’s been spending most of his time. 

“I’ve been preparing pretty consistently and pretty much been ready the whole summer just in case something popped up on short notice. But I got the date October 12 and I’m locked in.” 

In this fight, we have a control-style wrestler in Sabatini and a pressure-style wrestler in Pearce. Both men are more than capable of finding finishes on the feet or on the ground, combining for 24 finishes in 43 total pro fights between them. 

“He’s got a lot of experience,” Sabatini said. “He’s a very well rounded, taller opponent. I think both of our styles are going to make this one very exciting.”

When discussing the keys for his success against Pearce, he believes staying true to himself is what he needs to focus on. 

“I think the biggest tactical thing on Saturday night is for me to fight my fight and not fight into his fight.”

Despite coming off a tough knockout loss, Sabatini doesn’t lack any confidence, especially in the grappling department. 

“I feel like I have an advantage on the ground against this whole division.”

“it’s important if we get that dominant position, we got to make it count, whether it be hunting a submission or looking to do damage.”

Don’t miss this one. You can expect high level grappling and both competitors chasing the finish. 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 12, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

