Pat Sabatini: Sharpening The Mind And Skills

The mental battle ahead of a fight is obviously taxing, and for Sabatini, it was important for him to get his mind right.

“The last couple fights especially, I kind of walked into that Octagon as two different people. I feel like working with Micah (Schnurstein) over at the PI, a sports psychologist, helped me tune in and get my mind right. And learn how to fully lock in and engage properly. I can’t wait to put it to the test Saturday.”

After beginning his UFC career 4-0, Sabatini has dropped two of his last three, though a loss to No. 3 ranked Diego Lopes doesn’t really hurt his reputation. The Pennsylvania native has mastered the ability of bouncing back, as he’s never lost two in a row.

“I’ve always felt like I’ve come back better from a loss,” he said.