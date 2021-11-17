Pat Sabatini Is Prepared To Overcome The Storm

Successful in each of his first two trips into the Octagon this year and preparing to make the walk for a third time this weekend opposite Tucker Lutz, the newly turned 31-year-old has little time for what has already transpired, because he’s so fixated on continuing to improve and acing the next assignment.

“If I’m not going in there and dominating every aspect of the fight, there is more work to be done, and I’m not going to be satisfied with the performance,” began Sabatini, reflecting on his first-round submission win over Jamall Emmers in August.

The fight lasted less than two minutes, but was filled with action, as Emmers clipped Sabatini with a short right hand in tight and then put him on the deck with a left hand seconds later, putting the UFC sophomore in a bad position. Emmers chased him to the canvas, paused momentarily in side control, and then climbed right into mount, attacking a choke in the transition as he looked to get Sabatini out of there in under a minute.

But the former CFFC champion defended well and shook off the cobwebs, turning a half-guard sweep into a submission attempt, latching onto a heel hook that prompted Emmers to verbally submit.

“It’s a situation where I take the good and the bad together. I definitely never want to get caught, obviously, but at the same time, I have to be happy that I was able to recover, let the training just take over, and get that finish.