Pat Sabatini's Perfect Timing

Having spoken with Pat Sabatini ahead of each of his last two UFC appearances, I can say with some degree of confidence that the first-year featherweight will be appreciative of the praise and accolades bestowed on him during this awards season, but far more focused on keeping it moving.

The former CFFC featherweight champion posted a 3-0 mark inside the Octagon in 2021, defeating Canadian veteran Tristan Connelly by unanimous decision in April, Jamall Emmers by first-round submission in late August, and Tucker Lutz by unanimous decision in mid-November to push his winning streak to five and his record to 16-3 overall. Each time, he’s come away from the Octagon locked in on the improvements and adjustments he can make and what comes next, rather than reveling in his most recent victory.

“I’m definitely reflecting on it a little bit more, especially with a little more time around the holidays, but as always, I’m looking forward and into the future,” said Sabatini, confirming my hunch when we caught up just before Christmas.

“Looking back at Year One, it was definitely a crazy year, in a good way. It started out getting that short notice call against Rafael Alves, who missed weight, which got my foot in the door. Had a really tough guy in my first fight, Tristan Connelly. In a weird way, I’m glad it went all three rounds because that is more ring time, more experience, and the taste of fighting in front of that big crowd was crazy.

“That’s a moment I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”

After his debut win over Connelly at UFC 261, the 31-year-old sat down at his post-fight media availability and said he was just excited to get the first one out of the way, already eager to move past the nerves and uncertainty that accompanied his UFC debut less than an hour after experiencing a moment he didn’t think would happen at times.