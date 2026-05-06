Pat Sabatini | Oozing Confidence, Aiming for the Top 15

While he’s still a man of few words, the 35-year-old Marquez MMA representative just looks less tense as he makes the walk to the Octagon. In interviews, he’s quicker to laugh, a little more detailed and expressive with his answers, and there is a renewed sense of enjoyment that radiates off him that wasn’t present when he first started working his way forward in the talent-rich featherweight division.

“I’ve always had the discipline, but I feel like this is the real superpower is being able to harness that presence, use the mind the way it’s meant to be used, and them just go in there and shine; simple as that,” he said. “Your mind doesn’t come with a manual, so learning how to use it properly has paid dividends… I feel like I’m oozing with confidence and it’s only the tip of the iceberg; it’s only going to keep getting better with time.”

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That self-belief has always been there, but Sabatini is clearly more comfortable expressing it aloud these days. While winning always makes it easier to speak your mind and stake your case, the Philadelphia native and former two-time CFFC champ has been clearer about his impression of where he fits within the division and his aspirations going forward, even if those wishes haven’t always been granted.

Following his win over Mariscal, Sabatini spoke both in the Octagon and at his post-fight media availability about wanting to face someone in the rankings. He’s made no bones about his belief that he’s the best grappler in the division and is ready to prove that, and while Saturday’s pairing with Gomis doesn’t align him opposite a ranked opponent, it is another opportunity to face an ultra-tough and underrated featherweight.