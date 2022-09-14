Pat Sabatini's Mission Is The Top

We will likely never see the Philadelphian in a situation where he’s getting involved in backstage altercations, trash talking on social media or missing weight.

I tell him this and he laughs.

“You never know what life's gonna present and what the future's gonna hold, but I always try my best to be as professional as possible and do everything I need to do,” said the rising featherweight star, who faces Damon Jackson this Saturday in Las Vegas.

In a lot of ways, he reminds you of someone just up the turnpike in former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. Sabatini is no nonsense, a one hundred percent pro, and when it’s time to fight, he can do that better than most. And one more thing, he’s one of those competitors who would be just fine if you paid him to take on the best fighters in the world in a giant warehouse with no one watching.