Pat Sabatini: Disconnected And Dangerous

“Whoever they put in front of me, I’m going to say ‘yes’ to, but I like the matchup,” Sabatini said of facing Lopes, who debuted with a short-notice loss to unbeaten Russian standout Movsar Evloev and followed it up with a first-round submission win over Gavin Tucker. “I feel like I match up very well against him, and I’m going to be able to exploit him.

“I’ve been doing jiu jitsu for a very long time, have competed at a very high level in jiu jitsu, so his style is a very familiar look for me,” continued Sabatini, who earned his black belt from Daniel Gracie. “I feel like a lot of his past opponents, it was a very unfamiliar look for them, and I feel like that is where he catches a lot of people.

“But I think I’ve got what it takes to shut that game down.”

For the reserved featherweight, the shift in fight week approach has prompted a great deal of reflection and introspection, which have allowed him to spend more time reflecting on his journey, rather than being exclusively focused on the future.

And in recognizing how far he’s come, Sabatini is now ready to really start making a push towards where he wants to be.

“I was thinking about this last night: it’s crazy how far I’ve come already,” offered the 22-fight veteran, who is less than four years removed from an arm injury that had him seriously contemplating retirement. “It’s amazing. I’m very grateful and blessed.

“Every fight is a big deal, but, at the same time, whether it’s in front of a crowd or not, it’s just me and the opponent in there, and you better believe I have tunnel vision in there,” he added. “I feel great, and I can’t wait to get in there.”