Pat Sabatini Born For The Big Stage

The 31-year-old left 2021 with two decision victories over Tristan Connelly and Tucker Lutz, in addition to a first-round heel hook finish against Jamall Emmers. Even with the impressive showings that Sabatini has had this far, he feels that he is going to go out and show an even better version of himself this weekend.

He wants to show all-around improvement, which includes his wrestling and his game while on his feet. Throughout his time inside the Octagon, he has learned many things, but one thing stands out the most.

“Just believe in myself,” Sabatini said. “There’s a lot of outside factors that come into play with this sport, as everyone knows, but just always believe in myself.”

The Philadelphia native is confident that he showed his ability to take people down and control them. He’s earned 10 of his 16 victories by submission, only suffering three losses in his career. The featherweight still has more to offer.

He’s eager to show that this weekend against Canadian TJ Laramie, who is stepping in on short notice to replace Gavin Tucker. This weekend’s bout is Laramie’s first fight in over 18 months. Yet Laramie’s absence away from the Octagon isn’t something that Sabatini has paid any attention to.

“I haven’t really thought into that; I actually didn’t know it had been that long since his last fight,” Sabatini said. “I just focus on myself and worry about what I need, not so much what he needs to do.”