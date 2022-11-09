Pat Mineo Sees Expansion Potential In UFC/NCAA Relationship | UFC Fight Pass

It isn’t only the NCAA fans who benefit from the first wrestling show in UFC FIGHT PASS history, though. Mineo says that with the teams competing and the dogs that make up the rosters, MMA fans should be just as excited for the event, whether they’re fans of wrestling or not.

“I am especially excited to watch Michigan’s heavyweight All-American, Mason Parris. MMA fans should keep an eye on him,” Mineo said. “I know he has WWE aspirations, but the 6’2”, 260-pound specimen could really be a good candidate for the UFC. He’s aggressive, deceivingly fast and just an overall monster. Another name I’m excited to watch is Austin O’Connor, four-time All-American and NCAA Champion from UNC. His toughness is something that even MMA fans can respect. O’Connor wrestled through the conference and NCAA tournament last year with a torn ACL and still managed to reach the podium for All-American honors. A torn ACL couldn’t even keep him off the mat. That is pure grit, and if he’s healthy enough you will see him back on the mat on Veterans Day. I could absolutely see O’Connor in the UFC one day. That mental toughness and push through pain is something you can’t teach.”

Mineo and the rest of The Wrestling Room appreciate the outside the box thinking from the coaches and figures close to the event that helped the event come together. People preach “grow the sport” until the people in their conversation can finish the phrase for them, but when it comes time to put the creative and administrative work in to make that change, everybody seems to get quiet.

“I will absolutely be tuning in and promoting this one all over The Wrestling Room,” Mineo said. “I have so much respect for all three coaches, Scotti Sentes, Coleman Scott and Sean Bormet. Not many coaches like to deviate from the ‘norm’ as far as scheduling and events go, but these three saw a great opportunity and are putting it on the line to honor our veterans. Much respect to Campbell for putting this together and taking on two bigger schools in power five conferences. Coach Scotti Sentes never backs down. I also have to mention my friend, beloved StaleMates CEO Zach Bogle, who dedicates so much time and effort into growing our sport. Without Zach this may not have happened. I’ve been supportive of his platform since his very first show and it’s been a pleasure to watch him grow into such an influential and important piece of the wrestling community.”

There’s still a long way to go before NCAA wrestling is as high on the food chain as it should be, but events like Battle At Bragg are one step in the right direction.

