Passing The Torch

The card at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre will be a milestone for both men: Tuivasa’s first UFC main event, and what may be Hunt’s final fight in the UFC. Yet the two have shared their training camp as Hunt prepared for his fight against Justin Willis.

“He (Hunt) said, ‘This camp’s your camp, this is your fight, all the help is there, all the boys are here.’”

Hunt is making way for his successor. The two share Samoan ancestry and call Western Sydney home, making Tuivasa a logical replacement for Hunt in the UFC’s heavyweight division.

“That’s what he’s saying; he’s putting me first. That’s what we do (in our team). He’s letting me take the horns.”

