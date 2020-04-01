Part III: Kung Fu Movies To Watch On FIGHT PASS

Secret of Tai Chi

Secret of Tai Chi is about a young martial arts aficionado who duels with a nasty military man.

UFC FIGHT PASS official review: If you’re squeamish, this one may not be for you. The movie can be described as 80% fighting, 20% dialogue. It strikes us as unfair at times when some fights are wildly unfair. Villains or not, there are a lot of weapons used and it’s a blessing all the characters made it out in the shape they did. You can’t help but wonder how many actors got hurt in the making of this bruiser!

Quote of the film: “You’re not a gentleman, you’re a joker.”

Official score: It’s a tough call for Secret of Tai Chi. The acting is 5 Chop worthy, the plot is 5 Chop worth, the star power is 5 Chop worthy, but the weaponry is a little scary. It’s to the point that even eating meals seems to be a struggle because of all the weaponry and fight scenes. That being said, the happy ending makes up for it all earning this film a perfect 5 Chop rating.