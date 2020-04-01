Part III: Kung Fu Movies To Watch On FIGHT PASS

Week three is here and it’s time to give you your UFC FIGHT PASS picks of the week!
This week’s picks are Secret of Tai Chi and The Big New Big Boss.
Secret of Tai Chi is about a young martial arts aficionado who duels with a nasty military man.
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: If you’re squeamish, this one may not be for you. The movie can be described as 80% fighting, 20% dialogue. It strikes us as unfair at times when some fights are wildly unfair. Villains or not, there are a lot of weapons used and it’s a blessing all the characters made it out in the shape they did. You can’t help but wonder how many actors got hurt in the making of this bruiser!
Quote of the film: “You’re not a gentleman, you’re a joker.”
Official score: It’s a tough call for Secret of Tai Chi. The acting is 5 Chop worthy, the plot is 5 Chop worth, the star power is 5 Chop worthy, but the weaponry is a little scary. It’s to the point that even eating meals seems to be a struggle because of all the weaponry and fight scenes. That being said, the happy ending makes up for it all earning this film a perfect 5 Chop rating.
A young man (Ben Lam) learns the story of a legendary hero (Donnie Yen) who lost his memory yet triumphed over adversity.
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: Donnie Yen has done it again! The recipient of almost every Hong Kong Film Award under the sun flexed his muscles yet again. It’s all business in this classic from the first moments. With a disdain for old people, doubts and losing as a whole, Fung Man-Hin finds out through a series of sporadic fights and flashbacks that the life he lives isn’t honorable and he must change his ways.
Quote of the film: “Not everybody will get old. If you’ve got a strong enough will, you’ll win.”
Quote of the film runner up: “Nice kick! Right in the nuts!”
Official score: We all learn a lot about ourselves when we take in a great film. The New Big Boss will make everybody spend time imagining the backstory on every elderly person they encounter. It’s the kind of film that makes you think, “What a journey everybody goes through.” There’s more heart than violence and more fight scenes than almost any movie out there. Easy to award a perfect 5 Chop rating.
Tune in for much, much more Kung Fu action, now on UFC FIGHT PASS!