Part II: Kung Fu Movies To Watch On FIGHT PASS

Week two is here and it’s time to give you your UFC FIGHT PASS picks of the week!
This week’s picks are Yes, Madam and Shadow Mask, and our advice is not to watch these films before bed because you’ll be bouncing off the walls all night.
When two unqualified crooks stumble upon a “score” so heavy the police and Triads both end up in the mix, it becomes a bumpy ride for everybody.
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: Each one of the movies has their own unique personality. Yes, Madam is no different. Strepsil and Asprin play villains with so much quirk and pizzazz that you can’t help but chuckle along with their goofy antics. If you have any heart at all, you’ll want everybody to walk away a winner by the time the credits roll.
Quote of the film: “Women’s clothes?! I’m lucky tonight!”
Official score: As if Strepsil and Asprin weren’t funny enough, there’s plunger bow and arrows, cross-dressing, an underpants-nabbing child and all the goofy hijinks a cast can get themselves into. The dual subtitles with more of the forgivable typos nobody’s counting guide you through a film that definitely gets 5 Chops. Just make sure you’re finished with your belly laughs before you start chopping!
A computer genius, Fu Tien-Ming, turns himself into a hero, “Black Mask,” in an experiment. He begins to fight against crimes in the city, particularly the “Red Goddess Gang.”
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: Don’t read the description and not watch the movie immediately after, because not watching Fu Tien-Ming saving the day will have you biting your nails to the bone or waking up in sweats depending on how long you wait to watch the movie. Straight out of the gate the action is underway and thankfully so, as this is definitely going to have you on the edge of your seats.
Quote of the film: “When I suggested to seduce housewives you were stirred!”
Quote of the film runner up: “Shadow Mask, I don’t think you are as fast as bullets!”
Official score: Both film buffs and the average joe looking for attention will appreciate the story and the action. It’s a scary plot, but not gratuitously frightening. For that, it’s a lock for a perfect 5 Chop rating.
Tune in for much, much more Kung Fu action, now on UFC FIGHT PASS!