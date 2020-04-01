Part II: Kung Fu Movies To Watch On FIGHT PASS

Yes, Madam

When two unqualified crooks stumble upon a “score” so heavy the police and Triads both end up in the mix, it becomes a bumpy ride for everybody.

UFC FIGHT PASS official review: Each one of the movies has their own unique personality. Yes, Madam is no different. Strepsil and Asprin play villains with so much quirk and pizzazz that you can’t help but chuckle along with their goofy antics. If you have any heart at all, you’ll want everybody to walk away a winner by the time the credits roll.

Quote of the film: “Women’s clothes?! I’m lucky tonight!”

Official score: As if Strepsil and Asprin weren’t funny enough, there’s plunger bow and arrows, cross-dressing, an underpants-nabbing child and all the goofy hijinks a cast can get themselves into. The dual subtitles with more of the forgivable typos nobody’s counting guide you through a film that definitely gets 5 Chops. Just make sure you’re finished with your belly laughs before you start chopping!