Kung Fu Movies To Watch On FIGHT PASS - Part IIII

We’re back with two more underground classics for this week’s staff picks! This week we’re putting the spotlight on “Lion vs Lion” and “Kung Fu Chef.”
Two wayward kung-fu students unwittingly become anti-Ching patriots.
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: From the opening minutes of the film, watermelons are chopped with swords, men are put to death and slam poetry graces the screen. Of the movies recommended so far, it has the most diverse weaponry used, some for just assaults, some for fair fights. It’s the first time we’ve watched and said, “More weapons please!” While we do side with movies that tend to end with fair fights, we do warn you that the final fight scene does feature Lo Meng and Wong Yue teaming up to fight a Qing general. So, if you’re not a fan of unfair fights, feel free to turn your head.
Quote of the Film: “Hey! Do you want to know something? The general will coming to see which one of us has the longest thing. The one with the longest will become the captain!”
Official score: In 1990, LL Cool J coined the phrase, “destruction, terror and mayhem!” in his career defining hit, “Mama Said Knock You Out” and it’s quite possible he watched Lion vs Lion before penning that phrase! Just when you think this movie has too much action, they drop a laugh bomb on you that helps stabilize your brain before going right back into even more action. This balance helps give Lion vs Lion the perfect Five Chop rating.
An underdog chef trains his apprentice to take on the head chef of a rival restaurant.
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: While we can’t prove this, we have a suspicion that this film was sort of the prequel to the Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris classic, “The Way of the Dragon.” It’s everything we love about both a Kung Fu film and an underdog story wrapped up into one and we hope you brought your appetite! The recipes and preparation of the food will have you lickin’ your chops the whole 90 minutes, and the fight scenes, including one in the produce section, will prevent you from blinking. It’s quite the “recipe for disaster” if you ask us!
Quote of the film: “Hey fatass! I want to challenge you. All right. Where are you from?”
Official score: You think to yourself after reading the description of the film, “how could I possibly care about a restaurant enough to like this film?” Well, we’re here to tell you, it’s more than possible! When you see how far Wong Kai Joe will go to become the rightful owner of the coveted Dragon Head Cleaver you’ll sort of develop a Stockholm syndrome of sorts. It’s one of the rare times you root for everybody. A film that can combine cooking with fight scenes, heart and a dash of comedy is guaranteed the perfect Five Chop rating!
