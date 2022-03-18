Part 2: Most Talented Wrestlers To Never Compete in MMA | UFC Fight Pass

It’s National Championship season, the last chance for NCAA fans to watch their favorite wrestlers for the season or, for outgoing seniors, for good.

Order UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie

There’s always the percentage of wrestlers that shift their attention towards the Olympics or MMA, but for a large portion of graduating athletes, their days in sports are over.

With the historically strong hand-in-hand relationship wrestling and MMA has had, who are some of the most talented wrestlers to never step into the cage?

Josiah Hritsko of Fanco Wrestling gives us five more picks!