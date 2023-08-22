Parker Porter's Story Is Far From Finished

“It’s been a wild ride,” the heavyweight said with a laugh as we spoke a week prior to his departure for Singapore, where he faces Junior Tafa in Saturday’s main card opener. “It was definitely unexpected when it happened, and I caught my lucky wave and I’m trying to ride it as far as I can; not waste a single moment. It’s something that I was chasing for over a decade and a half, and it finally became a reality for me.

“I feel validated; 100 percent validated in my efforts, and that’s the biggest thing for me,” added the 38-year-old, who has amassed five wins in seven UFC starts since dropping his debut, and enters Saturday’s contest off a first-round stoppage win over Braxton Smith in May. “I was really pursuing things relentlessly, non-stop, trying to make things happen, and life was throwing every curveball it could conjure up at me.

“I always managed to make my way back to it and was still hanging out at the top of the ranks in the local scene. For me, I always circled back to this — ‘I can’t just walk away from this; I gotta keep trying.’”

Think about this for a second: Porter suffered a first-round knockout loss in September 2013 that dropped him to 6-4 as a professional.

It was his second straight defeat and first fight off a nearly two-year layoff. He’s already been at this for just under six years and was struggling to break through beyond the regional ranks, not to mention struggling with the myriad challenges that present themselves when you’re grinding in MMA’s minor leagues, working multiple jobs to make ends meet and trying to be a good husband and father, all while chasing a dream that felt like it kept getting further and further away.