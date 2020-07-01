Parker Porter Just Wants To Put On A Show In His Debut

The juicy part of the film premieres Saturday in Las Vegas, when Porter makes his Octagon debut against fellow newcomer Chris Daukaus. He’s not the hot 22-year-old prospect with the pristine undefeated record. Instead, he’s a 35-year-old prospect with a 10-5 slate built the hard way. But he earned his spot on the roster and he’s grateful to finally get his chance to compete on the big stage.

“I've been working at this for a long time but I haven't been actively working at it the whole time,” said Porter, a pro since 2007. “I've had some issues personally that derailed me for a year or two here and there with family and stuff like that where I had to completely stop and put all my focus into that to make sure that everybody was okay and taken care of. But I've been on this upswing ever since and I've had the ball rolling really strong now. I'm finally there.”

Sporting wins in three of his last four bouts since returning from a three-year layoff in 2018, Porter, who is also the father of seven-year-old twin boys, has finally given himself the time to make a run at this UFC dream. It’s a message to all veteran fighters that if you stick with this long enough, good things can happen. As for the other folks out there beyond the fight game, they probably wouldn’t get why anyone would chase anything for 14 years, let alone a career in prizefighting.

“I used to try to explain it to people, and the only people who really, truly understand it are people that are actually involved in martial arts and competitive sports,” Porter said. “Trying to explain it to the average person who doesn't do anything physically competitive or come from an athletic background, it seems to go right over their head a lot of the time. So I just stopped bothering to explain it to people. They're like, 'You're crazy, man.' Yeah, I know.”

Porter laughs, but there’s nothing crazy about chasing a dream. What may be considered crazy are some of the choices the Connecticut native made picking fights early in his career. How about future pound-for-pound king Jon Jones in your third pro fight or Gabriel Gonzaga in your ninth with “Napao” fresh from a 12-fight stint in the UFC?