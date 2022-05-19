Parker Porter Hasn't Forgotten Where He Came From

“I got stopped a couple of times, asked for some pictures,” said Porter of date night at the fights. “It's good to see all my friends and people I used to rub elbows with on a regular basis on the local scene and stay in touch with my roots, so to speak. These people are all such a big part of my life for so long and I don't ever want to forget what I came from. It's humbling, too, to think, 'That was me in there not that long ago.'”

It was, September 2019 to be exact, when he stopped Dirlei Broenstrup in the third round and wondered if he had reached his ceiling in the sport. The Hartford native had fought in big fights and big promotions, but the UFC hadn’t called, and he didn’t know if they ever would.

“There was a period right before I got the call, it was starting to waver,” he said. “I was like, ‘I don't know, man, am I gonna get that call from the UFC, or am I gonna look to Bellator or One FC or PFL?’ The UFC has always been the goal because that's the cream of the crop; that's the big show as far as I'm concerned. But I love doing what I do and if you can pick up a good paycheck and make a better life for your kids and your family, then by all means do what you're good at.”

Call that a reality check, and one he was willing to make, even if it meant never getting to the Octagon.

Then the phone rang. UFC 252. August 15, 2020. Chris Daukaus on less than 10 days’ notice.

He was in. Then he lost in the first round. But Porter’s foot was in the door, and that’s all he needed. He knew he would get another shot and make the most of it.