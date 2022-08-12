Paris Moran Details The Life Of A Salesman/Fighter | UFC FIGHT PASS

After fighting professionally for three years and owning the bumps and bruises that come with the training it takes to pull off a 7-1 record in one of the strongest promotions out there, it can’t be easy to walk into work looking like a freshly groomed salesman.

… So Paris Moran doesn’t.

“At first, customers do look at me like, ‘What the f*** does this guy do on the weekends?’” Moran explained with a laugh. “If I come in with black eyes and scratches on my neck that look like hickies I just look like I’m trouble, so sometimes right off the bat I’ll be like, ‘I know this looks bad but…’ and then I’ll explain what I do and they start laughing and they’ll ask questions about it.”

It’s hard to know for sure if the customers ever doubt Moran’s claims, but in terms of “looking like a fighter,” he falls somewhere in the “Chase Hooper” range. It would be hard to imagine every customer would look at him and think, ‘My T-Mobile guy is a fighter.’ There are plenty of times he might just look like he got beat up.