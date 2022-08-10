Paris Moran Is Becoming Fury FC’s Urijah Faber

Announcements
Few fighters will ever know what it’s like to become the face of a promotion, but with eight professional fights under the Fury FC banner and one more just days away, Paris Moran may be earning that title.
It’s impossible to mention the WEC without Urijah Faber coming to mind and you can pretty well identify exactly what era a fan began watching the UFC based on their favorite fighter. Chuck Liddell, Jon Jones, Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey are pretty synonymous with the UFC in their respective eras.
Moran might be hesitant to claim the crown at the moment, but his current record of 7-1 with Fury FC, and even some time as an amateur, he’s got to feel like he’s getting close.
“I don’t know if I’m the face of that promotion, yet,” Moran laughed. “I don’t want to get ahead of myself; there’s a lot of great guys that have come out of Fury FC and I’m still making my mark.”
There’s valid reasons to Moran’s hesitancy to claim the title of “Fury FC’s Urijah Faber,” even after compiling an almost undefeated record with more cage time than most people in the promotion’s history. He’s only headlined one card and doesn’t hold a title with the organization, but it’s Moran’s proximity to exciting up and comers that has him cautious about crowning himself.
“My buddy Leomana Martinez is doing pretty well,” Moran said. “He just got out of Fury and now he’s fighting in the UFC. Adrian Yanez is really killing it right now, too.”
With a 1-1 record in the UFC, Martinez’ legacy is still in the works, but Moran may be justified in not placing himself ahead of Yanez and his 100% performance bonus rate with an undefeated record in the UFC. At least for the moment.
What’s missing from the timeline of when he’ll comfortably deem himself the king of Fury FC is the UFC variable. With spots still available on Dana White’s Contender Series, Moran could theoretically be a finish away from his first Tuesday night fight.
He’s not excited to leave the only cage he’s ever known, but if the UFC comes calling before he gets a chance to become the centerpiece of the Houston promotion, he’ll be all for it.
“The UFC is really the goal,” Moran said. “I’m thankful for Eric Garcia and Richard Burmaster and the platform they’ve given me to showcase my skills but, at the end of the day, I need to get to the UFC, I need to get paid and I need to start making my mark and my legacy.”
