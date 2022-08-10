Paris Moran Is Becoming Fury FC’s Urijah Faber

It’s impossible to mention the WEC without Urijah Faber coming to mind and you can pretty well identify exactly what era a fan began watching the UFC based on their favorite fighter. Chuck Liddell, Jon Jones, Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey are pretty synonymous with the UFC in their respective eras.

Moran might be hesitant to claim the crown at the moment, but his current record of 7-1 with Fury FC, and even some time as an amateur, he’s got to feel like he’s getting close.

“I don’t know if I’m the face of that promotion, yet,” Moran laughed. “I don’t want to get ahead of myself; there’s a lot of great guys that have come out of Fury FC and I’m still making my mark.”

There’s valid reasons to Moran’s hesitancy to claim the title of “Fury FC’s Urijah Faber,” even after compiling an almost undefeated record with more cage time than most people in the promotion’s history. He’s only headlined one card and doesn’t hold a title with the organization, but it’s Moran’s proximity to exciting up and comers that has him cautious about crowning himself.

“My buddy Leomana Martinez is doing pretty well,” Moran said. “He just got out of Fury and now he’s fighting in the UFC. Adrian Yanez is really killing it right now, too.”