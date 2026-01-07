PARAMOUNT+ LAUNCHES UFC ARCHIVE LIBRARY AHEAD OF LIVE EVENT DEBUT ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 24
Over 1,400 UFC Fights, Moments and Event Programs Now Streaming on Paramount+
Jan. 7, 2026
Paramount+ gave subscribers a first look at UFC archive content last Friday with the launch of its UFC fight library, marking a new era for UFC on Paramount+. The collection of archive content features “best of” compilations and select main cards from 2000 - 2025 with additional content being added regularly. The collection currently totals more than 1,400 assets including Spanish and Portuguese language fight programs.
The fan-favorite archive is organized into curated collections that allow viewers to easily explore iconic moments, legendary careers, current stars and unforgettable fights from UFC history.
UFC archive content is organized by collection, including:
Series – Select UFC Numbered Events from the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020 through 2025
Legends – Career-defining bouts from UFC icons Georges St-Pierre, Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and more
Current Champions – Fight collections featuring all reigning UFC champions
KO City – Highlight-reel stoppages and knockout finishes
The launch of the UFC archive library gives fans the opportunity to revisit iconic fights and legendary athletes ahead of UFC’s live debut on Paramount+ later this month with UFC 324: GAETHJE vs PIMBLETTon Saturday, January 24, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Also highlighted in the UFC archive on Paramount+ are fights featuring former interim UFC Lightweight Champion and former BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje, fan favorite Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison, and UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes. All four fighters are preparing to headline the first live UFC event of the new Paramount+ era. This historic event marks the end of Pay-Per-View for UFC in the U.S. and Latin America, making the sport more accessible and affordable than ever before.
All UFC content on Paramount+, both live and archived, is available to all subscribers (essential and premium plans). There are now 100’s of hours of UFC fights and events streaming on Paramount+ with more to come in the weeks and months ahead. Explore the library by collection or visit ParamountPlus.com for more information.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!