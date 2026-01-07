PARAMOUNT+ LAUNCHES UFC ARCHIVE LIBRARY AHEAD OF LIVE EVENT DEBUT ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 24

The launch of the UFC archive library gives fans the opportunity to revisit iconic fights and legendary athletes ahead of UFC’s live debut on Paramount+ later this month with UFC 324: GAETHJE vs PIMBLETT on Saturday, January 24, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Also highlighted in the UFC archive on Paramount+ are fights featuring former interim UFC Lightweight Champion and former BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje, fan favorite Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison, and UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes. All four fighters are preparing to headline the first live UFC event of the new Paramount+ era. This historic event marks the end of Pay-Per-View for UFC in the U.S. and Latin America, making the sport more accessible and affordable than ever before.

All UFC content on Paramount+, both live and archived, is available to all subscribers (essential and premium plans). There are now 100’s of hours of UFC fights and events streaming on Paramount+ with more to come in the weeks and months ahead. Explore the library by collection or visit ParamountPlus.com for more information.