Paramount Announces Landmark Media Rights Deal With Zuffa Boxing

Zuffa Boxing is the new professional boxing promotion formed by TKO and leading entertainment conglomerate Sela, with leadership from UFC President and CEO Dana White; HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and President of the Saudi Boxing Federation; Sela Managing Director and CEO Dr. Rakan Alharthy; and WWE President and TKO Board Member Nick Khan.

Beginning in January 2026, Paramount will exclusively distribute a full slate of Zuffa Boxing events starting with 12 action-packed cards, with plans to grow that number in subsequent years. The bouts will be available via Paramount’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform Paramount+, with the potential for select events to be simulcast on CBS, America’s leading broadcast network, and other Paramount platforms.

Dana White commented: “I’m excited to bring great boxing events to a global audience. There are millions of boxing fans that will now be able to watch competitive fights with up-and-coming boxers as well as the biggest stars in the sport. Paramount will be the home for UFC and boxing fans to watch the greatest fights in combat sports.”



HE Turki Alalshikh said: “This partnership with Paramount reinforces our vision to redefine the way viewers consume boxing. More fight fans will now have access to watch some of the most exciting boxers around. We have seen the proof that the appetite is there, this is the future for live boxing coverage and will ensure the sport continues to thrive.”

Said Cindy Holland, Chair of Direct-to-Consumer for Paramount, a Skydance Corporation: “Paramount has long been a leader in sports and sports storytelling, and this partnership marks a bold new chapter – not just for us, but for the future of boxing. It’s a partnership that advances several of our core priorities: delivering premium sports to fans, providing audiences with year-round marquee live events, and creating long-term value through a differentiated, must-watch portfolio of content. By combining TKO and Zuffa Boxing’s world-class production and promotional capabilities with our subscribers’ passion for sports, we are confident we will deliver something truly special to boxing fans throughout the U.S., Canada, and Latin America for years to come.”

Further details about Zuffa Boxing, including fight schedules and the first event to be live streamed on Paramount+, will be announced in the months ahead.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Filmed Entertainment, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America's most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.



About Zuffa Boxing

Zuffa Boxing is a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) (NYSE: TKO) and Sela, the entertainment conglomerate. TKO serves as managing partner, providing day-to-day operational expertise, management, and oversight of the promotion, with executive leadership anchored by UFC President and CEO Dana White and WWE President and TKO Board Member Nick Khan. The promotion aims to reimagine the sport of boxing by evolving the current model to restore the sport’s rightful place in the forefront of the global sports ecosystem. For more information, follow @Zuffa_Boxing on X; and @ZuffaBoxing on Snapchat, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok.

About Sela

Founded in 1997, Sela is a Saudi Arabian company specializing in creating, constructing, and operating unique destinations and recreational experiences across sports, entertainment, culture, and hospitality sectors. Initially recognized as Saudi Arabia’s first FIFA-recognized athletes’ representation company, Sela expanded into sports marketing and has since diversified into broader recreational industries.



About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 1 billion households across 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.