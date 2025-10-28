Paramount And UFC Expand Partnership To Latin America And Australia Starting In 2026

This agreement expands upon the landmark seven-year media rights partnership announced this past August in which Paramount+ becomes the premier destination for UFC fans as the exclusive home of all UFC events in the U.S. starting in 2026.

“The partnership with Paramount has already been incredible and it just keeps getting bigger and better,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “They are now taking on new territories like Latin America and Australia and this thing is just going to continue to grow. It just shows you how aggressive they are with this business, and I love it. I can’t wait to continue working together and building the next generation of talent all over the world.”

“Delivering premium UFC programming to audiences on a global scale remains a top priority for Paramount,” said Cindy Holland, Chair of Direct-To-Consumer, Paramount. “We are thrilled to expand upon the historic offering of UFC content for Paramount+ subscribers across all plans to more passionate and engaged fans around the world.”