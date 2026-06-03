PARAMOUNT AND UFC EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA BEGINNING IN 2027

"UFC is one of the most dynamic live sports properties in the world and we are thrilled to bring Paramount+ subscribers in Canada into the Octagon in 2027 for no additional cost,” said Rodrigo Mazón, Paramount+’s Head of Direct-To-Consumer in Latin America and Canada. “Expanding our partnership into Canada lets us serve a deeply engaged MMA audience, while reinforcing what Paramount+ is built for: premium live sports and globally relevant entertainment."

Details on the first UFC events to stream live on Paramount+ in Canada will be announced later this year.

The debut of UFC on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America earlier this year was the service’s biggest exclusive live event in history. To date, over 10 million households have watched more than 100 million hours of UFC programming on Paramount+—delivering viewership more than 15x the average pay-per-view event over the past two years.

Since debuting in Canada with UFC 83 in 2008, UFC has held 37 premier sporting events across 11 cities in the Great White North. Canadian cards have featured legendary athletes like Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Jose Aldo, Valentina Shevchenko and Max Holloway.