PARAMOUNT AND UFC EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO AUSTRALIA

All UFC FIGHT NIGHTS and Marquee Numbered Event Prelims Coming to Paramount+ and Network 10 in 2026
Oct. 28, 2025
SYDNEY(October 29, 2025) – Paramount and UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, announced an expansion of their seven-year partnership in which Paramount+ subscribers in Australia will have access to all live UFC Fight Nights and the prelims for marquee numbered events as part of their subscription beginning in January 2026. Fans will also be able to watch select UFC events on free-to-air television on Network 10.
This exciting news for local UFC fans comes following the historic seven-year media rights partnership announced this past August in which Paramount+ will become the exclusive home of all UFC events in the U.S. starting in 2026.
“The partnership with Paramount has already been incredible and it just keeps getting bigger and better,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “They are now taking on new territories like Australia and this thing is just going to continue to grow. It just shows you how aggressive they are with this business, and I love it. I can’t wait to continue working together and building the next generation of talent all over the world.”
“We are delighted to add UFC to our sport offering in Australia,” said Beverley McGarvey, Head of Streaming, Paramount ANZ and President Network 10.
“We will provide fans with the opportunity to watch UFC live on Paramount+ with selected events to be simulcast on Network 10, Australia’s leading network for younger people.
“The 30 UFC Fight Nights and the prelims from the 13 marquee numbered events will bring hundreds of bouts to Paramount+ viewers throughout the year.”
This partnership underscores the commitment of Paramount+ to delivering world-class sports experiences to its audiences and further signals the company’s commitment to enlarging its diverse offering of high-quality TV series, blockbuster movies, most-watched reality, and favourite kids’ content with one of the world’s most dynamic and influential sports franchises.
“The ability of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, to negotiate agreements of this scale enable Paramount+ and Network 10 to deliver premium content to Australian audiences and is a sign of great things to come for our viewers,” Beverley added.
Details on the first UFC events available on Paramount+ and Network 10 will be announced in coming weeks.
