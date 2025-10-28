PARAMOUNT AND UFC EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO AUSTRALIA

“We are delighted to add UFC to our sport offering in Australia,” said Beverley McGarvey, Head of Streaming, Paramount ANZ and President Network 10.

“We will provide fans with the opportunity to watch UFC live on Paramount+ with selected events to be simulcast on Network 10, Australia’s leading network for younger people.

“The 30 UFC Fight Nights and the prelims from the 13 marquee numbered events will bring hundreds of bouts to Paramount+ viewers throughout the year.”

This partnership underscores the commitment of Paramount+ to delivering world-class sports experiences to its audiences and further signals the company’s commitment to enlarging its diverse offering of high-quality TV series, blockbuster movies, most-watched reality, and favourite kids’ content with one of the world’s most dynamic and influential sports franchises.

“The ability of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, to negotiate agreements of this scale enable Paramount+ and Network 10 to deliver premium content to Australian audiences and is a sign of great things to come for our viewers,” Beverley added.

Details on the first UFC events available on Paramount+ and Network 10 will be announced in coming weeks.