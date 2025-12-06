PARAMOUNT AND UFC ANNOUNCE NEW SEASONS OF DANA WHITE’S CONTENDER SERIES AND THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

The UFC showcase at CCXP was hosted by UFC broadcaster André Azevedo and featured Brazilian hero, current and two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, and members of the popular Brazilian MMA team The Fighting Nerds: Bruna Basil, Caio Borralho, Carlos Prates and Jean Silva.

The addition of the two UFC fight series expands upon the original historic seven-year media rights partnership between UFC and Paramount announced in August in which Paramount+ becomes the exclusive home of UFC events in the U.S., and October’s announcement expanding rights to Latin America and Australia starting in 2026.

DANA WHITE’S CONTENDER SERIES features a new crop of UFC hopefuls looking to impress Dana White and the UFC matchmakers for the chance to secure a contract with the UFC. The brainchild of UFC CEO Dana White, the hit series first aired in 2017 and has served as a springboard for the careers of numerous fighters who went on to be UFC champions, contenders and stars, including: Sean O’Malley, Jamahal Hill, Jack Della Maddalena, Carlos Prates, Michael Morales, Bo Nickal, Maycee Barber, Jailton Almeida, Brendan Allen, Caio Borralho, Johnny Walker and more.

THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER is the iconic reality television series that has introduced millions of new and die-hard fans to future UFC champions and top contenders. The show features professional MMA fighters living together, and follows them as they train and compete against each other for a prized contract with the UFC. Those whose careers have been shaped by their participation in The Ultimate Fighter include: Julianna Peña, Kamaru Usman, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Robert Whittaker, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Matt Serra, Michael Chiesa, Al Iaquinta, Kelvin Gastelum, Uriah Hall and many others.

The UFC and Paramount partnership begins on Saturday, January 24 when UFC 324 airs live on Paramount+, the first of 13 marquee numbered events scheduled in 2026, all included with a Paramount+ subscription, at no additional cost, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

*In Australia, Paramount+ subscribers will enjoy the preliminary fights for all marquee numbered events and all 30 UFC Fight Night events, included with their subscription, at no additional cost.

This expanded partnership, now including the two popular series focused on discovering the UFC stars of tomorrow, underscores Paramount’s commitment to delivering world-class sports experiences to global audiences. The company’s streaming service, Paramount+, is broadening its diverse offering of high-quality TV series, blockbuster movies, most-watched reality, and favorite kids’ content with one of the world’s most dynamic and influential sports franchises.