PARAMOUNT AND UFC ANNOUNCE DEBUT EVENT ON PARAMOUNT+ UFC 324: SATURDAY, JANUARY 24 | T-MOBILE ARENA IN LAS VEGAS

LOS ANGELES and LAS VEGAS (November 27, 2025) – Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, (“Paramount”) (NASDAQ: PSKY) and UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced their first live event together, kicking off a historic partnership as Paramount+ becomes the exclusive home of UFC events in the U.S. and Latin America. On Saturday, January 24, fans can watch UFC 324, the first of 13 marquee numbered events scheduled in 2026–all included with a Paramount+ subscription, at no additional cost, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC 324 will be headlined by two marquee championship fights. In the main event, lightweight superstars collide as former interim UFC lightweight champion and former BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje takes on fan favorite Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett in an interim UFC lightweight title fight. In the co-main event, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison looks to defend her title and lay claim to G.O.A.T status as she takes on UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, who returns to
the Octagon for the first time since 2023. The announcement was made today, Thanksgiving Day, by Dana White during a special segment on CBS and Paramount+.
The main card of UFC® 324: GAETHJE vs. PIMBLETT will take place at an all-new start time of 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The prelims will start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the early prelims will kick off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. All bouts will be available on Paramount+.
This event marks a historic milestone for UFC fans in the U.S. and Latin America. For the first time in history, fans will enjoy unprecedented access to every marquee numbered event and all UFC Fight Night events exclusively on Paramount+, with no pay-per-view charge. *In Australia, Paramount+ subscribers will enjoy the preliminary fights for all marquee numbered events and all 30 UFC Fight Night events, included with their subscription, at no additional cost.
In support of this seminal partnership, Paramount has launched a 360° marketing campaign and unlocked remarkable integration across the entire Paramount ecosystem—Paramount+, CBS, TV Media including all cable networks, outdoor, in theaters, digital and social. The new brand spot, leveraging Hollywood’s highest profile franchises and cinematic giants, debuted today across all divisions demonstrating a unified commitment to elevating UFC, its athletes and its thrilling live events.
Throughout the weekend, the spot will continue in rotation across Paramount+, CBS, and TV media platforms as well as externally, airing during marquee sports programming on Black Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“Paramount+ and UFC are transforming the mixed martial arts fan experience,” said Cindy Holland, Chair of Direct-To-Consumer, Paramount. “Every division of Paramount is working in concert to ensure maximum visibility and unparalleled accessibility to current and future fans–making Paramount+ the definitive home of UFC.”
“Saturday, January 24th in Las Vegas kicks off this incredible partnership with Paramount,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “I am so excited for UFC fans that our first card has six current and former champions, including the long-awaited return of the greatest female fighter of all time - which is definitely the biggest women’s fight ever. Also, in the main event we have Justin Gaethje versus Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title to see who will face Ilia Topuria later this year on Paramount+. This card is absolutely stacked - every fight is a must-see. This deal is such a huge win for fans with no more pay-per-view. I look forward to 2026 being our best year ever."
Additional bouts on the card include:
- Former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender “Suga” Sean O’Malley (18-3, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) looks to get back into title contention against No. 5 ranked Song “Kung Fu Kid” Yadong (22-8-1, fighting out of Heilongjiang, China)
- Expect fireworks as No. 5 ranked heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes Acosta (16-2, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz. by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic) takes on UFC knockout king and No. 8 ranked Derrick Lewis (29-12, fighting out of Houston, Texas)
- Featherweights lock horns as No. 6 ranked contender Arnold Allen (20-3, fighting out of Trimley St. Martin, Suffolk, England) takes on No. 11 Jean Silva (16-3, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil)
- Former champions clash as No. 3 ranked women’s flyweight contender Alexa Grasso (16-5-1, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) takes on No. 6 ranked “Thug” Rose Namajunas (15-7, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) in the featured prelim
- Don’t blink as rising star Ateba Gautier (9-1, fighting out of Doula Cameroon) takes on Andrey Pulyaev (10-3, fighting out of Novosibirsk, Russia) in a middleweight bout
UFC 324: GAETHJE vs PIMBLETT tickets will go on sale Fri., December 12 at 10 a.m. PT and are available for purchase at AXS.com. For the latest information on ticket information and additional bouts for this event, please visit UFC.com. All bouts are live and subject to change.
UFC VIP Experience packages are also available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.