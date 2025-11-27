PARAMOUNT AND UFC ANNOUNCE DEBUT EVENT ON PARAMOUNT+ UFC 324: SATURDAY, JANUARY 24 | T-MOBILE ARENA IN LAS VEGAS

UFC 324 will be headlined by two marquee championship fights. In the main event, lightweight superstars collide as former interim UFC lightweight champion and former BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje takes on fan favorite Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett in an interim UFC lightweight title fight. In the co-main event, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison looks to defend her title and lay claim to G.O.A.T status as she takes on UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, who returns to

the Octagon for the first time since 2023. The announcement was made today, Thanksgiving Day, by Dana White during a special segment on CBS and Paramount+.

The main card of UFC® 324: GAETHJE vs. PIMBLETT will take place at an all-new start time of 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The prelims will start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the early prelims will kick off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. All bouts will be available on Paramount+.

This event marks a historic milestone for UFC fans in the U.S. and Latin America. For the first time in history, fans will enjoy unprecedented access to every marquee numbered event and all UFC Fight Night events exclusively on Paramount+, with no pay-per-view charge. *In Australia, Paramount+ subscribers will enjoy the preliminary fights for all marquee numbered events and all 30 UFC Fight Night events, included with their subscription, at no additional cost.

In support of this seminal partnership, Paramount has launched a 360° marketing campaign and unlocked remarkable integration across the entire Paramount ecosystem—Paramount+, CBS, TV Media including all cable networks, outdoor, in theaters, digital and social. The new brand spot, leveraging Hollywood’s highest profile franchises and cinematic giants, debuted today across all divisions demonstrating a unified commitment to elevating UFC, its athletes and its thrilling live events.