Paramount+ Adds Two New Shows To Its UFC Coverage

Podcasts Featuring UFC Icons Are Added To Paramount+'s Slate Of Coverage
Apr. 8, 2026
Two new UFC-related podcasts will hit the airways courtesy of Paramount+.
First is “DEEP WATERS Fueled by Monster Energy,” which will stream live on YouTube each Monday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. The show features a quartet of UFC figures as its hosts: former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, inaugural BMF champion Jorge Masvidal as well as current coach and analyst Din Thomas.
Together, they’ll discuss the various topics that come out of the weekly fight night events as well as upcoming bouts and other news relevant to the sport while lending their unique and experienced perspectives.
Additionally, CBS Sports and Paramount+ announced “On The Road with Charl Sonnen.” Each numbered event in the United States, the popular commentator and former title challenger will provide enhanced coverage.
Sonnen, often considered one of the defining personalities in the sport while he competed in the Octagon that has maintained his presence in the sport after retiring, will inject his personality and observation to Paramount+’s coverage.
These shows will be available wherever you get your podcasts.