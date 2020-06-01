Pannie Kianzad Talks Fighting COVID, Correia

“I was scheduled to fight Bethe Correia in May. I’m just happy I’ve got the same opponent. It changes everything when you change the opponent, but that’s the opponent I wanted, so I’m really happy that I kept her.”

She stayed ready, cautiously optimistic the call would indeed come.

“I still trained twice a day, but not as hard, of course. So when the fight in May got postponed and we didn’t really know the date, I took two weeks—not off—but I trained really easy and I still kept my focus on fighting this summer. But I basically train all year round, so there’s not much of a difference between a camp and an offseason.”

After stumbling out of the gates in her short-notice UFC debut against Julia Avila, Kianzad rebounded with a full camp and put on a veritable boxing clinic against Jessica-Rose Clark last year at UFC Moscow. Feeling the wind at her back, it’s a momentum she’s keen to keep going.