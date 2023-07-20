Pannie Kianzad | 'Banzai' Hits The Switch

“Yeah, definitely. I was Vegas rehabbing, so I was there watching the (UFC 289) fights and I was so grumpy, like a kid. I was walking away like, ‘No, I'm not watching this fight, I'm just going to check the results,’” she laughs. “But you see how far (Aldana has) come and she's fighting for a title. I do see myself fighting for a title. I just have a big task in front of me on Saturday. And, you know, that's all that's on my mind.”

That big task is a prelim bout versus Ketlen Vieira at UFC London this Saturday. Like "Banzai", the Brazilian is also a top ten threat eyeing her own chance at the 135-pound strap recently left vacant by the retirement of Nunes. A black belt in both judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Vieira is not the type of challenge you can rush into after such a serious injury and, to that end, Kianzad was careful to heal properly.

“Basically, I've been rehabbing for a year. I knew I wanted to stay out a year, because I know a year after you do an ACL surgery, you are pretty much safe from that kind of injury. I just wanted to give myself time. I've been really active in this division, and I don't feel like I'm missing out on anything, I don't feel I need to rush. I'm in a good place.”

It's fortunate that she didn’t feel the need, because rushing it wasn’t really an option. There simply wasn’t much that she could do except wait.