Pair Of Thrilling World Championship Bouts Headline UFC's Return To Montreal

UFC returns to Montreal with an exciting world championship doubleheader. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad battles dangerous finisher and No. 4 ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena. Also, two-time UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against surging No. 2 ranked contender Manon Fiorot.
UFC 315: MUHAMMAD vs DELLA MADDALENA takes place Saturday, May 10 at Bell Centre, with the main card live on Pay-Per-View at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be available on TVA Sports and Sportsnet at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on UFC Fight Pass. The event will be held in conjunction with Tourism Montreal.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10am ET/7pm PT and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.ca. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. ET via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, Feb. 27 starting at 10am ET/7am PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.
UFC VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.
Muhammad (23-3 1NC, fighting out of Chicago, Ill., USA) goes for his first title defense since dethroning Leon Edwards last summer. Unbeaten in his last 11 bouts, he has also secured memorable wins against Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady and Vicente Luque. Muhammad now intends to defend his spot atop the welterweight ladder by handing Della Maddalena his first loss in nine years.
Della Maddalena (17-2, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia) has wasted no time turning heads since joining the UFC roster in 2021. Currently riding a 17-fight win streak, he has delivered thrilling victories over Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland and Randy Brown. Della Maddalena now intends to steal the show and achieve his dream of capturing UFC gold.
No. 1 women’s pound-for-pound fighter Shevchenko (24-4-1, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) recaptured the 125-pound title with an impressive win against Alexa Grasso in September. Among the greatest female fighters of all-time, she also holds wins over Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Julianna Pena. Shevchenko now intends to stop another challenger with a highlight-reel performance.
Fiorot (12-1, fighting out of Nice, France) plans to make the most of her first UFC championship opportunity. Currently riding a 12-fight win streak, she has earned notable victories over Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas and Katlyn Cerminara. Fiorot now has her sights set on becoming the first native of France to become undisputed UFC champion.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- UFC Hall of Fame inductee and No. 11 ranked bantamweight contender Jose Aldo (32-9, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) battles Montreal’s own and No. 14 Aiemann Zahabi (12-2, fighting out of Montreal, Que.)
- Former welterweight title challenger and No. 8 ranked contender Gilbert Burns (22-8, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla., USA) takes on No. 12 Michael Morales (17-0, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico)
- Former women’s flyweight champion and current No. 1 ranked contender Alexa Grasso (16-4-1, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) faces No. 5 Natalia Silva (18-5-1, fighting out of Pingo D’Agua, Minas Gerais, Brazil) in a pivotal clash
- Former strawweight champion and current No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Jessica Andrade (26-13, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) collides with rising Canadian and No. 9 Jasmine Jasudavicius (13-3, fighting out of Niagara, Ont.)
- Mike Malott (11-2-1, fighting out of Burlington, Ont.) squares off with Charles Radtke (10-4, fighting out of Chicago, Ill., USA)
- Marc-Andre Barriault (16-9 1NC, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla., USA by way of Gatineau, Que.) locks horns with Bruno Silva (23-12, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) at middleweight
- Two-time The Ultimate Fighter winner Brad Katona (16-4, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Winnipeg, Man.) takes on Bekzat Almakhan (11-2, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) at bantamweight
Stay tuned for future bout announcements.
For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit UFC.com. All bouts are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.