Pair Of Thrilling World Championship Bouts Headline UFC's Return To Montreal

UFC 315: MUHAMMAD vs DELLA MADDALENA takes place Saturday, May 10 at Bell Centre, with the main card live on Pay-Per-View at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be available on TVA Sports and Sportsnet at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on UFC Fight Pass. The event will be held in conjunction with Tourism Montreal.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10am ET/7pm PT and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.ca. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. ET via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, Feb. 27 starting at 10am ET/7am PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

UFC VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC's Official VIP Experience Provider.

Muhammad (23-3 1NC, fighting out of Chicago, Ill., USA) goes for his first title defense since dethroning Leon Edwards last summer. Unbeaten in his last 11 bouts, he has also secured memorable wins against Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady and Vicente Luque. Muhammad now intends to defend his spot atop the welterweight ladder by handing Della Maddalena his first loss in nine years.

Della Maddalena (17-2, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia) has wasted no time turning heads since joining the UFC roster in 2021. Currently riding a 17-fight win streak, he has delivered thrilling victories over Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland and Randy Brown. Della Maddalena now intends to steal the show and achieve his dream of capturing UFC gold.

No. 1 women’s pound-for-pound fighter Shevchenko (24-4-1, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) recaptured the 125-pound title with an impressive win against Alexa Grasso in September. Among the greatest female fighters of all-time, she also holds wins over Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Julianna Pena. Shevchenko now intends to stop another challenger with a highlight-reel performance.

Fiorot (12-1, fighting out of Nice, France) plans to make the most of her first UFC championship opportunity. Currently riding a 12-fight win streak, she has earned notable victories over Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas and Katlyn Cerminara. Fiorot now has her sights set on becoming the first native of France to become undisputed UFC champion.

Additional bouts on the card include:

