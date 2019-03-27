Paige VanZant Named Lead Color Commentator For M-1 Global - USA

“I’m really excited for this opportunity to work as the color commentator for M-1 Global - USA on UFC FIGHT PASS,” said VanZant. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to showcase my skills on the other side of the microphone.”

VanZant, currently ranked #14 in UFC’s women’s flyweight division, has established herself as one of the most recognizable athletes in MMA. Outside of UFC’s world-famous Octagon®, VanZant finished as runner-up on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars in 2016. She has also made several appearances on network television, including ABC’s Good Morning America and the Food Network series Chopped.

A veteran of 12 bouts during her UFC career, VanZant won her most recent fight against Rachael Ostovitch via second-round submission at UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: CEJUDO vs. DILLASHAW this past January.

